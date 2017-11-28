Napa-based Jelly Jar Wines is being acquired by WX Brands, in a deal announced Tuesday.

Jelly Jar will be added to the expanding list of national brands owned by WX Brands, based in Marin County. That portfolio now includes Bread & Butter, Jamieson Ranch Vineyards and Chronic Cellars. The bulk of the company’s business is producing wine, beer and spirits brands for others, and the number of labels now is about 80.

Started 17 years ago as a business-to-business online supplies portal called Winery Exchange, WX quickly morphed into a producer of exclusive brands. In the past few years, the company has shifted into producing its own brands, acquiring Chronic Cellars, an up-and-coming winery from Paso Robles, and Our Daily Wines, a leading brand of preservative-free wines.

In April, the Novato-based company announced a deal to acquire the Jamieson Ranch portfolio and the Bread and Butter brand. At that time, the company stated the deal made it among the top 20 U.S. wine suppliers.

Jelly Jar Wines, was established in 2008 by fourth-generation Napa Valley winemaker Andy Pestoni and his wife, Shannon. It produces produces a zinfandel and a soon-to-be-released red blend.

“We’re excited for WX Brands to become the steward of Jelly Jar,” said Shannon Pestoni in the announcement. “We know it’s the right fit to take the brand to the next level.”

Planned to be priced at $15 a bottle, the blend is targeted at the high-growth ultrapremium wine category.