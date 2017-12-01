Napa County landowners, vineyard managers and property managers are invited to free workshops in the next two weeks on controlling erosion after the wildfires.

The workshop, put on by the Napa County Resource Conservation District and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, is set to cover trees and other natural-resource concerns.

Those who attend the workshops also can sign up for one-on-one assistance.

Here’s the workshop schedule:

• Wednesday, Dec. 6, 6:30–8 p.m.: Enchanted Hills Camp, KIVA Room, 3410 Mt. Veeder Road, Napa

• Tuesday, Dec. 12, 6:30–8 p.m.: Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., Calistoga

• Wednesday, Dec. 13, 6:30–8 p.m.: Napa Valley College, Library Community Room, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa

Topics covered at the workshops are set to include:

• Fire-adapted ecosystems.

• Potential resource concerns in post-fire landscapes – erosion, trees, flooding.

• Things to observe, do, or not do when getting ready for winter.

• Things to observe, do, or not do next year and in the future.

• What to do/who to contact if observe problem this winter.

• RCD and NRCS services.