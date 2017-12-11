A new 20,000-square-foot commercial infill project providing mixed use, street level retail/restaurant space combined with two levels of professional office areas above, is being built at 1300 Main St. in Napa for The Wiseman Company.

Work began in November 2016 and completion is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2018.

Two larger restaurant and retail spaces facing Main Street have been leased. The corner space will be occupied by Hal Yamashita Napa Restaurant. Cornerstone Cellars’ tasting room and gourmet food sales will occupy the space next door.

The previously vacant site presented an opportunity to extend the rich downtown Napa street experience and provide a destination into the next block on Main Street encouraging pedestrians to explore further north.

The new building will present a strong visual draw for pedestrians exploring Main Street from Pearl and Clinton Streets.

“The design for 1300 Main represents a contemporary interpretation of downtown Napa’s traditional architecture,” said Derek Dutton, LEED AP, principal with TWM Architecture. “A number of existing and past downtown buildings were studied, and materials, massing and fenestration that draw from downtown Napa’s architectural heritage were incorporated into the design.”

He said narrow windows with distinct vertical orientation provide a strong visual statement. The massing steps across the façade from the corner further reinforce the nature of the building within its urban context.

The third floor is set back to support the transition to the future lower development to the north. Broad horizontal openings at the street level provide for a strong inside-outside restaurant experience as they actively engage in sidewalk hospitality.

The building is clad using three colors of natural limestone. A light buff colored limestone with honed finish is used for the main corner element, lobby entrance, and then repeated for windowsills and lintels.

A darker limestone is used for the column bases of the corner element and lobby entrance in a slightly rougher, brushed finish. The third mid-tone stone is used for the main building body in a rough, split-face finish. Steel trellises and balcony railings are painted dark bronze to match the aluminum window frames.