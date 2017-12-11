The new luxury boutique Archer Hotel in downtown Napa opened on Nov. 27. This five-story, 183-room hotel on First Street will feature a signature Charlie Palmer Steak restaurant, rooftop bar, outdoor fireplaces and a shallow ledge pool. The hotel has more than 17,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting and event space and also offers in-room dining.

Archer Napa, at 1230 First St., was built on the site of the former Merrill’s building. Its design includes a variety of guest room and suite layouts with six distinct design palettes. These floor plans and amenities offer different experiences throughout the accommodations by utilizing unique wall coverings, headboards, artwork and furniture that varies from room to room.

Forty-nine of Archer’s guest rooms and suites offer private balconies and/or fireplaces with lounge seating and signature Archer blankets for chilly evenings, creating a unique indoor-outdoor living space overlooking downtown Napa.

The hotel’s largest accommodations, at 700-plus square feet, are called Archer’s Dens. This series of suites offers the ultimate curated Napa experience with a living area and sleek wet bar stocked for entertaining. A private bedroom features a four-poster bed and a large bathroom with soaking tub shrouded by a wine country mustard field in full bloom.

The hotel is the centerpiece of a 325,000 square foot mixed-use development spearheaded by Zapolski Real Estate and Trademark Property Company.

The entire project around the hotel is called “First Street Napa,” a development that will add more than 45 shops, innovative restaurants and wine bars, and creative class office space. Tenants will include Brown Estate, Napa Valley Jewelers, Overland Sheepskin Co., and Eiko’s Sushi among other best in class and regional retailers.

This large scenic, riverfront and centrally-located urban center is estimated to cost more than $200 million.

“First Street Napa’s retail mix, agrarian landscaping, local art and design, approachable dining, and wine country charm make this destination unmistakably Napa,” according to Cheryl Gilliam, LodgeWorks senior vice president for brands and marketing.

LodgeWorks is a privately held hotel and management company and the owner and developer of the Archer Hotel collection.