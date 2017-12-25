The continued renaissance of downtown Napa from a sleepy crossroads to first class destination was in full swing during 2017 with several major developments.

By far the largest is the 325,000-square-foot First Street Napa project, that includes 45 shops and restaurants, and 30,000 square feet of office space.

It spans three city blocks, from the corner of Franklin and First Street up to Main Street.

The roughly $200 million project includes the 183-room Archer Hotel, which opened Nov. 27. The five-story hotel offers 39 balcony-clad suites, a Charlie Palmer Steakhouse, and 17,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Another Charlie Palmer signature rooftop bar and restaurant will open on the roof early in 2018.

More than a dozen hotel projects are in various stages of development in Napa County that could bring at least 1,700 new hotel rooms to the county in the next few years, according to city planners. Elsewhere, a 90-room Cambria hotel is planned at 320 Soscol Ave., a main thoroughfare into downtown Napa from Silverado Trail and is expected to open in 2019.

The operators of the Napa Valley Wine Train have also proposed to develop a 5-story, 148 room European-style resort hotel near the city’s Oxbow Marketplace downtown.

Downtown Napa will also be getting a new city hall to consolidate departments. In May, the town council approved a proposal to redevelop the city block now home to the Public Utilities department at First and Seminary.

The plan, by Los Angeles-based Plenary Group, includes a four-story civic center, 200-plus-room hotel, at least 60 residential units and a 6-story parking garage.

Cost of the project is estimated to be $110.2 million, including construction, financing and the expense of transitional office space for city workers, according to Plenary.

Across the river, craft beer giant Stone Brewing is restoring the historic Borreo Building in downtown Napa with plans to open a restaurant and brewery by the end of the year.

The 140-year old building sat empty for 15 years, and suffered damage in the 2014 earthquake. It is being seismically refit and large windows have been carved out for expansive views of the Napa River and downtown area.

When finished, the 10,000-square-foot space will house a 10-barrel brew house and bar on the first floor and casual-dining restaurant on the second floor, plus outdoor seating.

