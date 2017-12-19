The UpValley Inn & Hot Springs hotel in Calistoga has joined the Ascend Hotel Collection.

The Ascend Hotel Collection more than 200 boutique and historic independent hotel properties worldwide. Ascend is also part of Choice Hotels International, with more than 6,500 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories. Other North Bay hotels in the Ascend Collection include the Napa Winery Inn, Hotel Petaluma, and Inn Marin and Suites.

The UpValley Inn & Hot Springs hotel takes its name from locals who refer to this area of Napa as “upvalley.”

The hotel recently underwent renovations across its six buildings, which included guest room remakes featuring marble-encased bathrooms and private balconies.

Two Cambria Hotels, also a part of Choice Hotels, are also in development in the North Bay. A 90-room hotel on Soscol Ave. in downtown Napa, and a 132-room hotel in Rohnert Park about a half-mile from Graton resort & Casino.