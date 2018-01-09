David Pearson, chief executive officer of Opus One in the Napa Valey, is the new chairman of Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) for 2018.

Robin Baggett, owner and managing partner of Alpha Omega was elected vice-chair and Delia Viader, owner and founding winemaker for Viader Vineyards & Winery, was named secretary/treasurer.

Other members of the 2018 NVV Board of Directors include Jack Bittner, managing partner, Ovid Napa Valley; David R. Duncan, president and chief executive officer, Silver Oak & Twomey; Andy Erickson, vintner, Favia Erickson Winegrowers; Darioush Khaledi, proprietor, Darioush; Paul Leary, president, Blackbird Vineyards; Peter McCrea, proprietor, Stony Hill Vineyard; Pat Stotesbery, proprietor, Ladera Vineyards; and Emma Swain, chief executive officer, St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery. The NVV Board of Directors also serves as the Auction Napa Valley Board of Directors, along with community members David Butler, John Hamilton and Carol Kingery Ritter.

The Napa Valley Vintners nonprofit trade association has been cultivating excellence since 1944 by inspiring its 540 members to consistently produce wines of the highest quality, to provide environmental leadership and to care for the extraordinary place they call home. Learn more at napavintners.com.