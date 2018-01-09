Alicia Hardy, interim CEO and former deputy chief executive officer is the new CEO of Ole Health in Napa as of January.

In November, after six years, Tanir Ami stepped down as CEO in November and into a part-time role as CEO of the OLE Health Foundation.

Ami’s role with the foundation will include ensuring ongoing development work as well as the successful launch next year of OLE’s south Napa campus, a $30 million, three-story, 28,000-square-foot clinic at 300 Hartle Court, near the Century Napa Valley theaters.

Hardy joined OLE Health in 2009 and has over 15 years of experience in the fields of education, mental health and health care administration. She spent several years living and working abroad in both Peru and Nigeria where she worked with underserved communities on initiatives related to health and wellness.

After returning from South America, Hardy co-founded and taught at a charter school in the South Bronx with the goal of reducing academic disparities in the community.

Hardy is a licensed clinical social worker and has provided behavioral health care to patients both at the VA Medical Center in San Francisco and OLE Health. She holds a master’s degree in management and planning from the School of Social Welfare at UC Berkeley and has spent the past 5 years at OLE in various leadership positions overseeing large scale initiatives related to integration and redesign of care delivery systems. She held the position of chief strategy officer prior to being promoted to deputy chief executive officer in January 2016.