Utilities would be required to turn off or “de-energize” powerlines during extreme weather conditions under legislation introduced by a Napa state senator.

Wildfires devastated Napa and more so, Sonoma counties in early October, destroying thousands of homes. Fires began and spread rapidly with high winds and hot temperatures. No cause has been determined but lawsuits have already been filed alleging downed powerlines could be to blame.

State Senator Bill Dodd announced legislature which he said would require that utilities include plans to de-energize powerlines as part of required plans to deal with wildfires.

“This last fire season underscored the need to think innovatively and proactively about fire prevention,” said Senator Dodd. “We know downed power lines have caused devastating fires in the past, and we need electric utilities and the Public Utilities Commission to plan ahead and implement best practices. This isn’t a panacea, but it’s an important part of the holistic improvements needed for fire prevention and preparedness,” the senator stated.

Dodd pointed out that Southern California-based SDG&E has “developed a set of policies and procedures to determine if, when and where it may need to temporarily de-energize a power line to prevent the possibility of triggering a wildfire, and has done so at least 17 times.”

“This bill addresses what we can do proactively when circumstances, like the speed of wind or other natural factors, are beyond our control,” said Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon, who represents portions of Napa County hit by the Tubbs Fire, which was the most destructive fire in state history. “Although the causes of these unprecedented wildfires remain under investigation, this experience highlights a need to think differently about our approach to emergency preparedness statewide.