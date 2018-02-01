• $692,541 to assist with fire survivor health and well-being, including health and dental care, replacement of lost sporting equipment to support impacted kids, and local holiday programs.

• $1,000,000 for small businesses impacted by the fires, made available through Lake Area Rotary Club Association (grants available to fire impacted businesses in all 4 impacted counties).

Groups include Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County; OLE Health in Napa County; North Coast Opportunities in Mendocino County; List of the nonprofits who received NBFRF grants.

• $9,587,586 to support local nonprofits: Grants have been provided to nonprofits supporting immediate needs of fire survivors, including food, temporary housing and shelter, family support, and other vital services.

• $19,691,063 to people who lost homes and/or experienced economic hardship due to the fires. “This includes the following groups who lost homes: residents, first responders, K-12 and college students. For students who lost homes, gift cards were provided to help replace school supplies and clothes lost in the fires. Support has also been provided to those who lost jobs or had a reduction in employment directly related to the fires.”

North Bay Fire Relief Fund said nearly $32 million has been raised so far to help victims and support organizations after the October wildfires.

The fund is providing about $7 million in grants from the relief fund to 56 nonprofit supporting victim services such as financial assistance, food and housing, according to Redwood Credit Union Community Fund Inc., among the groups which established the fund. The disbursements are part of over $31 million allocated to aid groups and victims.

Fire swept across several North Bay counties, destroying about 6,000 homes in October.

“We believe this support of local nonprofits will be significant, in terms of providing much-needed and vital services to fire survivors, which in turn will contribute to helping our community begin to heal and recover,” said Cynthia Negri, board president of the fund. “We’re grateful to the generous donors and our nonprofit partners for their support of fire survivors and our efforts to get aid quickly to those impacted. This has been a community effort — and we’re in this together.”

With the announcement, Redwood Credit Union stated that the fund has received $31.9 million in donations. More than 41,000 individuals and organizations have donated with contributions from across the United States, and 23 different countries. And 68 percent of donations have come from outside the four impacted counties.

North Bay Fire Relief Fund's other founders were state Sen. Mike McGuire and The Press Democrat. Redwood Credit Union is paying all administrative costs of the fund, so all donations are aiding fire survivors.

“The fund has allocated or distributed nearly $31 million, and is beginning to transition efforts to key groups addressing the mid- and longer-term phases of the disaster recovery,” the credit union stated

The breakdown of how funds have been distributed to date to the four impacted counties (Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake) shows nearly $19.7 million went to people, $9.5 million to “support local nonprofits” and about $1 million to for small-business relief through Lake Area Rotary Club Association.

In addition, about $700,000 was given to “assist fire survivor health and well-being.”