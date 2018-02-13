Burgess Cellars in Napa Valley promoted winemaker Kelly Woods to winemaker and general manager.

Woods has been head winemaker of the 45-year-old family-owned estate since January 2013. Her expanded role oversees hospitality, sales, marketing and administration as well as strategic planning.

With a degree from the University of California, Davis, Woods brought “a renaissance in winemaking” to the vintner, with innovations for harvest, fermentation and aging protocols, according to the winery.

“When I was hiring the position of winemaker back in 2012, I was trying to find a candidate that would grow into an upper management position once they learned the company,” said owner Steven Burgess in the announcement. “Kelly’s wisdom and span of control has steadily grown here, she has truly earned this official promotion.”

Burgess Cellars produces on average 12,000 cases annually. Suggested retail prices for current releases are $36–$144 a bottle. The winery’s library offerings go back to the 1979 vintage.

The wine is distributed nationally and available for purchase at the winery, located on the western hillside of Howell Mountain at 1108 Deer Park Road in Deer Park. The winery is open daily for tasting experiences.