St. Helena’s Meadowood Napa Valley resort has earned three Forbes Travel Guide’s top Five-Star awards for the hotel, restaurant and spa.

Meadowood joins an elite group of 13 properties across the globe as a triple Five-Star winner. Others include Banyan Tree Macau; The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs; The Cloister in Sea Island, Georgia; Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego; The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong; Mandarin Oriental, Las Vegas; Mandarin Oriental, Macau; Montage Laguna Beach; Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island; The Peninsula Hong Kong; Wynn Las Vegas; and Wynn Palace, Macau.

California has the greatest number of Five-Star spas in the U.S., with nine, followed by Florida and Nevada which each have five. California’s new Five-Star spa addition this year is The Spa at Rancho Valencia in San Diego.

In the U.S., the greatest number of Five-Star hotels are in California, which has 19. They include Napa’s Auberge du Soleil and Calistoga’s Solage, part of Auberge Resorts. The state is followed by New York, with 11, Florida, with seven, Massachusetts, with six, and Nevada, with five.

The greatest number of Five-Star restaurants in the U.S. are in New York, with seven, Nevada, with six, and California has five. The other North Bay establishment among them is The French Laundry in Yountville.

In all, there are 199 Five-Star Forbes’ recommended hotels, 64 Five-Star restaurants and 60 Five-Star spas.

Forbes Travel Guide touts itself as the only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. It started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958. Today, the guide’s incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 standards said to be rigorous and objective.