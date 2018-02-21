Mecox, which designs and sells upscale home and garden furniture and accessories, this spring plans to open a downtown Napa store, its eighth location and first in Northern California.

Based on New York’s Long Island, the chain leased 2,500 square feet at 1214 First St., under the newly opened Archer Hotel Napa and next to the State & First by Maris Collective popup fashion store. The Mecox store is set to open in the 325,000-square-foot First Street Napa redevelopment project in April, according to the announcement Wednesday.

Each "emporium" has furniture and accessories for home, tabletop, bar and garden. Coming from a career in banking, Mac Hoak opened the first Mecox Gardens store in Southampton, New York, in 1996. Between 1998 and 2016, he opened stores in Palm Beach, Florida; New York City; East Hampton, New York; Los Angeles; Chicago; Dallas; Houston; and Pittsburgh. The Chicago and East Hampton stores closed in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

"Mecox" is a native American word from the Shinnecock tribe on Long Island that is said to mean "flat or plain country."