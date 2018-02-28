Napa Valley’s Acumen Wine is shifting its sales strategy to go directly to the trade, in a newly announced California statewide distribution partnership with Berkeley-based Authentic Wine Selections.

That means the winery will move toward selling its wine directly to trade accounts, such as restaurants. Authentic Wine Selections is an importer, distributor and broker.

To aid in the transition, the winery said it has promoted Carlo Mathosian from Southern California sales to Western regional sales manager: “In this new role, Mathosian will provide continued account relationship continuity in California, while supporting Authentic Wine Selections’ goal of expanding Acumen into new California markets.”

In addition to working with Authentic Wine Selections throughout California, Mathosian will oversee Acumen’s distributor partnerships with Red Rock Wines in Nevada, and The Estates Group in Arizona.

Acumen was founded by Eric Yuan in 2012. It has established an estate vineyard program spanning two vineyards and 116 planted acres on Atlas Peak. In 2017, Acumen opened the Acumen Wine Gallery located in downtown Napa.

In September, the winery announced the appointment of winemaker Henrik Poulsen as director of winemaking and executive manager.