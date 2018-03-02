While business openings continue at the sprawling First Street Napa redevelopment, downtown Napa is getting a sizable commercial space upgrade a couple blocks north on Main Street.

Located at 1300 Main St., a class A office and retail building with 21,000 square feet on three floors is opened for business. It caters to retailers and restaurants on the first floor and office professionals above.

“This is our third class A building in downtown Napa, and we’ve constantly been approached and told that it is the most beautiful building in downtown Napa,” said Doyle Wiseman, CEO of the building developer, The Wiseman Company. “We agree and feel lucky to have been part of downtown Napa’s commercial real estate landscape.”

Among the officials at the Feb. 28 ribbon-cutting ceremony were Napa Council Member Scott Sedgley and Brad Wagenknecht, chairman of the Napa County Board of Supervisors. Over 100 attended the event, according to The Wiseman Company.

The building features a state-of-the-art energy management system and safety features such as a controlled after-hours keyless access.

Leading the project team were TWM Architects and Planners and general contractor Descor Builders.

The building has attracted new businesses to Napa. The first floor was leased to world-renowned celebrity chef Hal Yamashita, who will make his U.S. debut with his 10th restaurant worldwide. Other Yamashita restaurants are located in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai.

He has appeared on multiple national television appearances in his native Japan and is friends with Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, who has a restaurant down the street in the Napa Waterfront development.

Other tenants include Cornerstone Cellars in the first floor’s retail space and a large medical organization in offices upstairs.

The Wiseman Company, based in Solano County’s Suisun City, was founded in 1979. The firm and its affiliates own, manage and lease 13 multitenant office buildings in Napa, Solano and Yolo counties. Most of them were built by the company.