A new addition to the North Coast beverage scene is merging wine and beer.



St. Clair Brown, a Napa winery, recently revealed that they have added a “nanobrewery” to their operations. The winery, which opened four years ago in the city of Napa, bills itself as an “urban winery” and is nestled among culinary gardens with a greenhouse tasting room.

Co-founder and winemaker Elaine St. Clair has dreamed of adding a brewery to the operations.

Read more at SonomaMag.com.