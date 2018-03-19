s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

As downtown Napa scaffolding comes down, business goes up

CYNTHIA SWEENEY

FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | March 19, 2018, 7:01AM

| Updated 2 hours ago.

The scaffolding is gone, doors are open for business, and First Street in downtown Napa is bustling once again.

With upscale shopping outlets like State & First by Maris Collective, which opened March 3, and others such as Tommy Bahama on board, local merchants are mostly upbeat after enduring a couple of years of construction of the Archer hotel and stores as part of the First Street Napa project.

After several delays due to weather and a natural disaster, the Archer opened Nov. 27 with an auspicious debut that is bringing locals back downtown, and catering to an increasingly affluent crowd.

“Everyone is coming to see it,” said Judy Hayes, an employee at The Mustard Seed clothing store just across the street.

Businesses in the area have been anticipating the opening of the hotel and the foot traffic it is promised to bring, having weathered construction setbacks that are now poised to pay off.

First Street Napa is a roughly $200 million, 325,000-square-foot project that includes 45 shops and restaurants, and 30,000 square feet of office space.

Having the scaffolding come down has made all the difference in business for The Mustard Seed, which sells women’s clothing and accessories. Sales were up 50 percent over last year in January and February, said owner Barbara Wiggins.

Wiggins, who has owned the business for more than 30 years said she is seeing regular faces again, part of what is making the downtown area vibrant again.

“Years ago downtown Napa was a ghost town. Back then you could drop a bomb here and no one would know it,” she said.

Mom and pop stores that once dotted the town have now been replaced by upscale restaurants, like Morimoto, wine tasting rooms, beer giant Stone Brewing opening soon, and the Blue Note entertainment venue.

“Downtown had to change to keep up with modern times,” Wiggins said.

In the first few months of opening, business at the Archer has been brisk, said General Manager Michael Collins, and the 183-room hotel will be good for businesses all around downtown.

“Business has been stronger than we thought. Typically, in January and February, hotels are not blessed with strong occupancy. But the Charlie Palmer restaurant (within the hotel) added cache, and a lot of early press attention helped. Most people didn’t know what to expect, but it’s awe-inspiring,” he said.

Creating this burgeoning destination was not without angst, however. Construction of the hotel was initially slated for a fall 2016 opening, then spring 2017, then October, and finally November. Delays were contributed to winter flooding, and the wildfires in October.

The on-going construction wreaked havoc on local businesses along First Street, which endured road closures, lack of parking, and reduced foot traffic.

Not everyone is convinced the hotel will be good for their business. There have been a couple of casualties due to the long construction period and higher rents downtown.

Napa Valley Traditions, a mom and pop style café and shop on nearby Main Street closed in February after 24 years of business due to increased rents.

JoAnne Strickland’s nearby Legends and Lore gift shop was one of the first victims of the on-going construction. Located on Coombs Street, a make-shift sign had been posted on the corner, pointed to the shop, and customers had to walk under scaffolding to get to the store.

Most Popular Stories
Here are 40 North Bay young professionals you need to meet
Vintner buys Napa Carneros vineyard
Hundreds of vacant lots go on the market after wildfires
CannaCraft settles with Sonoma County DA
As downtown Napa scaffolding comes down, business goes up

“I had to close it. There was no business due to being surrounded by construction, being flooded multiple times, dust… it was horrific,” Strickland told the Journal last year. She also had a grievance with the building’s owner about rising rents.

Marcie Schwartz, owner of Yarns on First, which sells knitting supplies, said she is still suffering from the road closures and the construction and is carrying a lot of debt.

It’s mostly locals that support her shop and they were discouraged by the scaffolding and lack of parking. She is also worried about her rent going up.

Schwartz was also concerned that only a portion of the 45 retail spaces have been leased. There is also a new housing development going in nearby, on the space occupied by the former Napa Valley Register building with steep price tags on the units.

Visit Napa Valley, the county’s tourism booster, routinely polls visitors to the area, and shopping is one thing they said they would like more of.

And they have the money to spend. According to visitor statistics, 64 percent of Napa’s lodging guests have household incomes of more than $100,000, and 31 percent report an average of more than $200,000.

Napa sees 6.8 million visitors a year and 68.7 percent make it to downtown.

Within a 1-mile radius of First Street there are 25 wine-tasting rooms, and 150 shops and restaurants within walking distance.

Restaurant sales average nearly $1,000 per square foot according to Trademark Property, which leases space at the project.

In the past two years, 50 new and expanded retail stores, restaurants and tasting rooms have opened downtown.

Of the 45 retail and restaurant spaces at First Street Napa a handful have opened so far.

State & First sells women and men’s clothing, jewelry and home décor. Items run from $50–$9,000.

Related Stories
Napa: Staying open for business in a construction zone

Store Manager Claudia Wallace said business has been better than expected, with locals hungry for high-end items. It also helps that full tour buses also shuttle customers to First Street.

Other tenants so far include Overland Sheep Skin, which recently moved from Yountville; Napa Valley Jewelers; and Compline Wine Bar Restaurant & Merchant. Coming soon are LUSH Cosmetics, and Napastäk Napa Valley, specializing in gourmet foods.

Retail spaces at First Street Napa range from 800-square feet to 8,000-square feet. There are also office spaces which range from about 1,800-square feet to 7,500-square feet, according to a First Street Napa spokesperson.

About one-third of the spaces have been leased, with another third in active negotiations.

At the five-story Archer hotel, among the 183 rooms there are 39 with balconies,17,000-square feet of meeting and event space, and the Charlie Palmer Steakhouse.

A rooftop restaurant and pool will open in the spring.

Room rates range from $250–$500. The Archer Den is a 750-square foot room with a separate sitting area, balcony and fireplace.

This is the third property in the Archer Hotel collection, along with locations in downtown New York and Austin, Texas, and three more hotels are currently being built in New Jersey, Boston and Redmond, Seattle’s high-tech eastern suburb.

LodgeWorks Partners, LP, is the owner and developer of the hotel and the brand.

CORRECTIONS, March 19, 2018: It is First Street, rather than First Avenue. The Compline store is now open.