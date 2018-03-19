As downtown Napa scaffolding comes down, business goes up

The scaffolding is gone, doors are open for business, and First Street in downtown Napa is bustling once again.

With upscale shopping outlets like State & First by Maris Collective, which opened March 3, and others such as Tommy Bahama on board, local merchants are mostly upbeat after enduring a couple of years of construction of the Archer hotel and stores as part of the First Street Napa project.

After several delays due to weather and a natural disaster, the Archer opened Nov. 27 with an auspicious debut that is bringing locals back downtown, and catering to an increasingly affluent crowd.

“Everyone is coming to see it,” said Judy Hayes, an employee at The Mustard Seed clothing store just across the street.

Businesses in the area have been anticipating the opening of the hotel and the foot traffic it is promised to bring, having weathered construction setbacks that are now poised to pay off.

First Street Napa is a roughly $200 million, 325,000-square-foot project that includes 45 shops and restaurants, and 30,000 square feet of office space.

Having the scaffolding come down has made all the difference in business for The Mustard Seed, which sells women’s clothing and accessories. Sales were up 50 percent over last year in January and February, said owner Barbara Wiggins.

Wiggins, who has owned the business for more than 30 years said she is seeing regular faces again, part of what is making the downtown area vibrant again.

“Years ago downtown Napa was a ghost town. Back then you could drop a bomb here and no one would know it,” she said.

Mom and pop stores that once dotted the town have now been replaced by upscale restaurants, like Morimoto, wine tasting rooms, beer giant Stone Brewing opening soon, and the Blue Note entertainment venue.

“Downtown had to change to keep up with modern times,” Wiggins said.

In the first few months of opening, business at the Archer has been brisk, said General Manager Michael Collins, and the 183-room hotel will be good for businesses all around downtown.

“Business has been stronger than we thought. Typically, in January and February, hotels are not blessed with strong occupancy. But the Charlie Palmer restaurant (within the hotel) added cache, and a lot of early press attention helped. Most people didn’t know what to expect, but it’s awe-inspiring,” he said.

Creating this burgeoning destination was not without angst, however. Construction of the hotel was initially slated for a fall 2016 opening, then spring 2017, then October, and finally November. Delays were contributed to winter flooding, and the wildfires in October.

The on-going construction wreaked havoc on local businesses along First Street, which endured road closures, lack of parking, and reduced foot traffic.

Not everyone is convinced the hotel will be good for their business. There have been a couple of casualties due to the long construction period and higher rents downtown.

Napa Valley Traditions, a mom and pop style café and shop on nearby Main Street closed in February after 24 years of business due to increased rents.

JoAnne Strickland’s nearby Legends and Lore gift shop was one of the first victims of the on-going construction. Located on Coombs Street, a make-shift sign had been posted on the corner, pointed to the shop, and customers had to walk under scaffolding to get to the store.