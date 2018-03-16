More than $10,000 was raised for families affected by the wildfires in Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties at The Wizards of Elixirs cocktail competition.

This is the first year for the event, sponsored by The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley and Charbay Distillery. It was held Oct. 30, 2017, hosted by Culinary Institute of America at Copia in Napa.

The grand prize went to Kelly Dallas and Mel Valencia from Solbar at the Solage resort in Calistoga for the drink “Garnet Horizon.” It's a fall-themed repast featuring Charbay pomegranate vodka, pear from The Perfect Purée, Rittenhouse rye, hazelnut liqueur and garnet yam juice.

Adam Welch of Geyserville Gun Club Bar & Lounge took second place for “The Shogun.”

Third place went to Vincent Lundeen of Andaz Napa for “Monkey’s Breakfast.”

Sixteen Wine Country bartenders competed, and about 300 attended.