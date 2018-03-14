Premium denimwear retailer Kalifornia Jean Bar plans its first Bay Area location in downtown Napa.

The store would be the latest addition to First Street Napa, a mixed-use redevelopment project in downtown Napa. The shop is set to be located at 1234 First St., adjacent to Napastäk Napa Valley and the entrance of the Archer Hotel Napa hotel, according to an announcement Tuesday by the project developer. An opening date for the store was not disclosed.

Kalifornia Jean Bar first opened its doors in 2005 in the Midtown district of Reno, Nevada. In 2010, co-owners Christy and Mike Hall relocated the business to historic Truckee on the California side of the Lake Tahoe area. Since then, the company expanded to two additional locations, the Village at Squaw Valley and Tahoe City.

“We’re proud to join the First Street Napa development and contribute to Napa’s growing urban downtown shopping district with the opening of our fourth store,” said Christy Hall in the annoucement. “With three locations in the Lake Tahoe area and a strong existing Bay Area and Napa clientele, it is natural for us to have a presence in Napa Valley.”

Spanning three city blocks, the First Street Napa project began when developer Todd Zapolski purchased the Napa Town Center in 2013. It is now owned and managed by Zapolski Real Estate and Trademark Property Company.

The development welcomed its first shops and restaurants this past fall and has openings phased throughout this year. Among those currently open are the 183-room Archer Hotel Napa, Charlie Palmer Steak Napa, Overland Sheepskin Co., Compline wine bar and restaurant, Napa Valley Jewelers, Eiko’s Modern Japanese Cuisine, Brown Estate and Pacific Union International.

The project recently announced additional retail, culinary, hospitality, and creative office space tenants to open in 2018 that include State & First by Maris Collective, Napastäk Napa Valley, Mecox, Tommy Bahama, Lush, John Anthony Family of Wines, and Silicon Valley Bank.