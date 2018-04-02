Matthew Owings has been appointed chief financial officer of Rombauer Vineyards in St. Helena.

Owings joins Rombauer after nearly 10 years with Jackson Family Wines, where he most recently was vice president for finance.

“At Jackson Family Wines, Owings led and managed the company’s domestic treasury operations, devised and executed strategic projects to improve long-term company performance and managed corporate-development projects including acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures,” the family-owned Rombauer winery stated.

Prior to Jackson Family Wines, Owings worked for Bain & Company, based in San Francisco and Sydney. Earlier in his career, he spent six years at Agilent Technologies in product management, strategic planning and manufacturing roles.

A native of Washington state, Owings graduated from Harvey Mudd College with an engineering degree. He earned an MBA from Walter Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, where he was first in his class and won the MBA Academic Achievement Award.

Rombauer Vineyards was founded in 1980 by Koerner and Joan Rombauer.