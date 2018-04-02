Two sizable south Napa commercial buildings sold to a Bay Area real estate investment company for $21.13 million.

A two-building, 77,203-square-foot complex called Carneros Commons sold to Black Mountain Properties, LLC, and Black Mountain Holdings, LLC, on March 29, according to the buyer and public records. The seller was Walnut Creek-based Carneros I, LLC, which purchased it in March 2007.

The buildings, located at 2700 Napa Valley Corporate Drive and 851 Napa Valley Corporate Way, are designed to be “office-flex,” which means they accommodate office or light-industrial uses.

"We were attracted to the investment's quality rent roll and immaculate buildings,” said Tony Bullock, president of Black Mountain Properties, in a statement.