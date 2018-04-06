Ninety-four Napa Valley restaurants on Thursday were recognized for featuring local wines prominently on their wine lists.

Napa Valley Vintners named them winners of the 2018 Napa Valley Wine List Awards (list: napavintners.com/restaurants). To qualify, Napa Valley-appellation wines must make up at least 50 selections or half the restaurant wine offerings. The number of winners has nearly tripled over the past five years, up from just 33 restaurants in 2013, according to the nonprofit trade association with 550 members.

"Guests should expect a restaurant with this prestigious award to deliver food and hospitality that matches the high quality of Napa Valley wines, while embodying the spirit and history of our wine region,” said Sasan Nayeri, owner of Evangeline, one of the winners from Calistoga.

The Napa Valley wine industry and related businesses create 46,000 local jobs and provide an economic impact of more than $13 billion in Napa County, according to the latest study commissioned by the 74-year-old vintners group.