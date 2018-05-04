s
North Bay professionals news from The Doctors Co., Barra of Mendocino, Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass and more

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
May 4, 2018

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Catherine Shutack has been promoted to senior vice president of claims for The Doctors Company in Napa.

Shutack most recently served as vice president of claims in the Northeast region for the physician-owned medical malpractice insurer.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in health science and respiratory care from West Chester University of Pennsylvania. Shutack began her career in health care and risk management before moving to the professional liability sector. She first worked for CNA Insurance and then for American Physicians Assurance Corporation, which was acquired by The Doctors Company in 2010.

Michelle Winter has been hired to oversee all winemaking duties for Redwood Valley Cellars, Barra of Mendocino and Girasole Vineyards wine brands. Beginning as a lab director at several wineries, including Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars and Rutherford Hill Winery, Winter has 20 years of experience.

Jeff Dodd has joined the Napa office of Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass.

Prior to joining the firm, Dodd was an associate at Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty in Napa, and served as an extern for Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye of the California Supreme Court.

Dodd graduated cum laude with a Juris Doctor from the University of Pacific McGeorge School of Law, where he served on the McGeorge Law Review as chief symposium editor. He received his Bachelor of Arts in political science and history from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The firm also announced Sara Finigan has joined Danna Kozerski in serving as its co-managing partners. Finigan practices in the firm’s corporate group and specializes in serving clients in the negotiation and funding of joint ventures for the development of real property. She also helps both corporate and individual clients develop and implement strategies to navigate complex business matters. She was previously chair of the firm’s corporate practice group.

Jacqueline S. Weisbein, D.O., has joined the Napa office of the Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Group. She is board-certified in pain management and in physical medicine and rehabilitation.

Nick Holmes is the new Northwest regional sales manager for Opus One Winery in Oakville.

Having most recently served as regional sales director for the Western United States for Jordan Vineyard and Winery. Holmes was previously regional manager representing the Jackson Family Wines Spire Collection in California, Nevada and Hawaii.

Mike Ruyle, Ed.D., has been hired as director of education and the principal of Archbishop Hanna High School, beginning in August, the Hanna Boys Center has announced. Ruyle is currently an associate with Marzano Research (www.marzanoresearch.com). He previously served for 28 years as a teacher, athletic coach, assistant principal, and program director in California and Montana, and has also been an adjunct professor and presenter at Montana State University.

Paul Payne has been named press secretary for state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa. He was a reporter at The Press Democrat for more than 16 years and previously at other newspapers and the Associated Press.

Lisa Ward, M.D., chief medical officer at Santa Rosa Community Health, has been elected president of the California Academy of Family Physicians until April 2019.

Since 2013, she has been top medical officer of the Sonoma County network of federally qualified health centers, where she also practices family medicine.

Ward completed a master’s degree in public health in England at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. She then completed medical school at the University of California, San Francisco, and a family medicine residency at San Francisco General Hospital. Next, at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at the University of California, Davis, she completed a fellowship in chronic disease management in women and a master’s degree in clinical research at the Center for Health Services Research in Primary Care.

After completing the fellowship, she served as a faculty member in the UCSF Family and Community Medicine Department for two years. She then joined the faculty at Santa Rosa Family Medicine Residency in 2008. She was a clinical faculty member and associate program director of the residency program before taking on her current position.

Jeffrey Tobias has been appointed to the Petaluma Health Care District board of directors, filling the seat recently vacated by Becky Monday due to her relocation to Spokane, Washington, the district stated. Most recently, Tobias served as executive vice president for research and development and chief medical officer at Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Tobias’ appointment will run through the current term, ending in November, at which point a general election will be held. He is a retired physician who has resided in Petaluma since 2015.

Tracey Hessel, M.D., and Elizabeth Shaw, M.D., have been named to a fellowship with the California Department of Public Health and the University of California, San Francisco.

In her current role as lead Marin Community Clinics pediatrician, Hessel collaborates with other organizations to strengthen the health care safety net in Marin County. This includes collaborating with organizations such as Head Start, First 5, and public school districts, as well as involvement in countywide initiatives such as Marin’s Healthy Eating Active Living and Oral Health steering committees.

Shaw, a family practice physician, has helped develop systems at the clinics to promote more effective disease management, including the creation of patient-centered care teams and support.

Marin Community clinics are a federally qualified not-for-profit community health center said to serve about 31,000 individuals a year in San Rafael Novato and Larkspur.