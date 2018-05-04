The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Catherine Shutack has been promoted to senior vice president of claims for The Doctors Company in Napa.

Shutack most recently served as vice president of claims in the Northeast region for the physician-owned medical malpractice insurer.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in health science and respiratory care from West Chester University of Pennsylvania. Shutack began her career in health care and risk management before moving to the professional liability sector. She first worked for CNA Insurance and then for American Physicians Assurance Corporation, which was acquired by The Doctors Company in 2010.

—

Michelle Winter has been hired to oversee all winemaking duties for Redwood Valley Cellars, Barra of Mendocino and Girasole Vineyards wine brands. Beginning as a lab director at several wineries, including Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars and Rutherford Hill Winery, Winter has 20 years of experience.

—

Jeff Dodd has joined the Napa office of Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass.

Prior to joining the firm, Dodd was an associate at Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty in Napa, and served as an extern for Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye of the California Supreme Court.

Dodd graduated cum laude with a Juris Doctor from the University of Pacific McGeorge School of Law, where he served on the McGeorge Law Review as chief symposium editor. He received his Bachelor of Arts in political science and history from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The firm also announced Sara Finigan has joined Danna Kozerski in serving as its co-managing partners. Finigan practices in the firm’s corporate group and specializes in serving clients in the negotiation and funding of joint ventures for the development of real property. She also helps both corporate and individual clients develop and implement strategies to navigate complex business matters. She was previously chair of the firm’s corporate practice group.

—

Jacqueline S. Weisbein, D.O., has joined the Napa office of the Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Group. She is board-certified in pain management and in physical medicine and rehabilitation.

—

Nick Holmes is the new Northwest regional sales manager for Opus One Winery in Oakville.

Having most recently served as regional sales director for the Western United States for Jordan Vineyard and Winery. Holmes was previously regional manager representing the Jackson Family Wines Spire Collection in California, Nevada and Hawaii.

—

Mike Ruyle, Ed.D., has been hired as director of education and the principal of Archbishop Hanna High School, beginning in August, the Hanna Boys Center has announced. Ruyle is currently an associate with Marzano Research (www.marzanoresearch.com). He previously served for 28 years as a teacher, athletic coach, assistant principal, and program director in California and Montana, and has also been an adjunct professor and presenter at Montana State University.

—

Paul Payne has been named press secretary for state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa. He was a reporter at The Press Democrat for more than 16 years and previously at other newspapers and the Associated Press.

—

Lisa Ward, M.D., chief medical officer at Santa Rosa Community Health, has been elected president of the California Academy of Family Physicians until April 2019.

Since 2013, she has been top medical officer of the Sonoma County network of federally qualified health centers, where she also practices family medicine.