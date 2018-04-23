What is being touted as the first North Bay affordable-housing project to go into construction since the devastating October wildfires is set to start coming out of the ground Thursday in Napa.

The 50-unit Burbank Housing Stoddard West project is being constructed by Santa Rosa-based nonprofit Burbank Housing, with contributions from the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund, Peter A. & Vernice H. Gasser Foundation and other local funders.

The project includes new multifamily housing units, offered at below market rents to families earning at or below 60 percent of the area’s median income. It will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and Housing Choice vouchers will be accepted for eight of the units.

Since the fall fires and the destruction of homes, the apartment vacancy rate in Napa has dropped from 2 percent to near zero, according to Burbank Housing.

The Stoddard project was in part made possible by the $33 million raised by Tipping Point to support fire relief.

Thursday’s groundbreaking takes place at 3 p.m. at 433 Soscol Ave. A reception and remarks from local leaders and funders takes place afterward at the Hampton Inn & Suites hotel, 945 Hartle Court.