In the wake of the devastating wildfires last fall, there are stories of business owners who are making a comeback. In addition to tapping insurance policies and other resources, some of using SBA loans to rebuild.

This story is one of several from the May 7 issue about business owners who were part of the nearly $140 million in Small Business Administration loans made in the North Bay from October through April.

There is something ironic about a landscaping firm dedicated to fire hazard prevention and cleanup losing major pieces of equipment during the October wildfires.

The day before the firestorm began, a Joaquin’s Landscaping crew was working at the Circle R Ranch near Atlas Peak east of Napa, but determined that the task could not be completed in a single day.

Not wanting to take a large industrial-sized wood chipper, tractor and trailer back to the company’s business location and staging yard just to bring it back the following day, the crew decided to leave this equipment at the Circle R site overnight.

That evening a raging fire fanned by 60- to 80-mph winds roared through the Atlas Peak area, destroying homes, businesses — and Joaquin’s machinery. According to reports, upward of 70 percent of the houses and commercial buildings in this area were either destroyed or suffered severe fire damage.

To make matters worse, the company parked another trailer on the street next to the company’s headquarters at 610 Lincoln St. in Napa only to find that it had been stolen during the night. It was never recovered.

Joaquin and Ana Ledesma opened their business 30 years ago and saw it grow to provide general landscape maintenance, fire hazard cleanup service and vegetation debris hauling for private customers and commercial firms, as well as trail-clearing and -development activities in the hills for the city and county.

The company employs six workers. After the fires, each was furloughed until replacement equipment could be acquired.

“We filed our application for an SBA loan at the county’s local assistance center last October immediately after the fires and received our first disbursement in February,” said Ana Ledesma, who is office manager for the business. “Two more disbursements will follow as we locate new or used equipment to replace what was lost.”

Joaquin Ledesma was able to find a previously owned commercial-sized wood chipper with low hours of operation that he could buy to replace the one that burned. He will soon purchase a new tractor with SBA loan funds. Joaquin was able to salvage the motor from the fire-damaged chipper to repurpose for parts or to save and recondition in the future should the one he just bought need a replacement.

He said it is good to know that you can rely on the U.S. Small Business Administration to be there for you when there is a disaster to help get your business back on its feet.

Experience has taught Joaquin Ledesma that taking steps to prevent fire damage is well worth the effort.

“I once had a contract to clear a hiking trail that would cut across several properties in the hills,” he said. “Permits to allow this project were signed by all of the owners, but when we started to work, one owner refused to allow us in. So we were only able to clear a trail and remove brush, weeds and other potential fuel away from the path near homes on both sides of this property. Unfortunately, when the fire started, the only home that burned was the one we were not allowed to enter.”