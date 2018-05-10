In the wake of the devastating wildfires last fall, there are stories of business owners who are making a comeback. In addition to tapping insurance policies and other resources, some of using SBA loans to rebuild.

This story is one of several from the May 7 issue about business owners who were part of the nearly $140 million in Small Business Administration loans made in the North Bay from October through April.

For Robert Liems, wife Pamela and son Phillip, the chance to build their dream home in the early 1980s near the summit of Atlas Peak in Napa County was an opportunity of a lifetime.

Care was taken to position the structure to maximize breathtaking views of the valley and capture sunlight throughout the day. The home on a 2-acre site backed up to a 100-foot cliff. The property included an adjacent wine lab building, a carport, a stone barbecue and sculpture garden with a statue of a bear and a bronze eagle next to a colored glass-studded water feature overlooking the patio.

Then came their worst nightmare at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.

“We were entertaining guests when a family member nearby smelled smoke and saw a fire burning on the hill on the right side of the house and called to see if we were OK,” Robert Liems remembered. “We had less than five minutes to get out. All I had on was a shirt and shorts that I would wear for the next three days. We had little else – not even a toothbrush — no checkbooks or tax records. We are still trying to recreate our lives.”

Today, all that is left to remind them of their beautiful home is a large, rusted and custom-made wrought iron front door entry gate laying in the driveway, along with the carport that was miraculously untouched. Everything but a car and a few personal belongings they could carry went up in flames. Their story would be repeated several thousand times in the days that followed across a wide region in the North Bay.

Their insurance company paid for a hotel for a month and a half, as well as for moving them into a rental condo. Hoping to rebuild, the family asked for bids from contractors that ranged from $500 up to $2,000 per square foot.

“We discussed our options, and whether to just take the insurance money and find another place to live or stay and start over,” Liems said. “Pamela and I want to remain here and, hopefully, we will be able to find the funds needed to rebuild.”

Ten years ago, Liems, now 73, retired from his position as a sales representative with Pfizer Essential Health in biopharmaceuticals. Over the years he developed a keen interest in viticulture and opened the Atlas Peak Wine Lab, first as a hobby and later as a business.

He is also a board member of the Altas Peak Appellation Association. Today, Liems contracts for the use of a crush pad and buys grapes from growers to produce his own private label California carbonated syrah rosé – Prancing Bubbles Rosso Rubino — vinted in Napa and bottled in Lodi. He lost 29 cases of this wine stored at his home the night of the fire.

“We qualified and were approved for an SBA loan for economic loss and fire damage,” Liems said. “The people at the Small Business Administration were very helpful and walked us through the entire process from start to finish. They stay with you every step of the way and contact us frequently to inquire about our progress. It is important to have a resource like this available during a crisis. The SBA is an organization you can depend on when you need it the most.”