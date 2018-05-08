NAPA - When Greg Koch in 2012 first saw the historic Borreo building just east of the Napa River, he immediately fell in love.

Koch, executive chairman and co-founder of Stone Brewing Co., thought it would be a perfect spot for the next location for Stone. His Escondido-based company is one of the pioneers in the modern craft-beer industry and is now ranked as the eighth largest brewery in that sector, with its hoppy beers available in all 50 states and 40 countries.

Besides two San Diego area locations, Stone also has brewpubs in Richmond, Virginia, and Berlin.

But the 1877 building — constructed of native cut stone in an Italian Renaissance style — had been vacant since 2001. It also was in need of much repair.

“I saw the building. The thought process was ‘I love it. Wow, that would be awesome,’ to ‘Can I make a business case that would make sense?’ ” Koch said.

That thought process turned into a reality on Sunday as Stone opened its new brewpub on the Borreo site, a 9,500-square-foot, two-story restaurant. The facility also includes a 10-barrel pilot brewery that will serve specialty beers only available at the location such as Brimley’s Wheat, a hoppy wheat ale. It will employ 60 people.

“This was a building designed never to be full of people,” Koch said of the multimillion-dollar renovation.

The building, however, was packed on Sunday as a line of about 400 customers stretched out over the Third Street bridge to get through the doors.

Stone’s entrance is notable because it’s the first major craft beer company from outside the North Coast to open up a facility in the region, which is already a bastion with such local companies as Lagunitas Brewing Co. of Petaluma, Bear Republic Brewing Co. of Cloverdale and Russian River Brewing Co. of Santa Rosa.

The opening also served as another reminder of the revitalization of downtown Napa, following on the heels of last year’s opening of the six-story Archer Hotel, which features a Charlie Palmer Steak restaurant and a rooftop bar.

Koch also spoke of a renewed energy in the city in recent years.

Mayor Jill Techel noted the brewpub doesn’t have on-site parking, forcing customers to park downtown and walk over the bridge, or bicycle in from the Napa Valley Vine Trail, which upon completion will go from Vallejo to Calistoga. But that should not be a hindrance, she said, because her city is becoming increasingly urbanized. “Things have changed,” Techel said. “Napa is a lot more walkable now.”

The craft beer industry also has undergone change in 2018 with a retrenchment after years of double-digit growth. For example, Green Flash Brewing Co. of San Diego shut down this spring from a loan foreclosure as it ran out of money in its bid to compete nationally.

Koch said it is “really difficult to read that crystal ball” on the craft beer sector. Stone, however, has been aided from a $90 million investment from a San Francisco investment firm two years ago.

“Instead of trying to focus on one year or any moment … we are trying to play to long game,” he said. Last year, it brewed 388,000 barrels of beer, which was a 9.3 percent increase from 2016.

That road will lead next to Shanghai, he said, where Stone will open its new location in June.