A middle school teacher, Brad Wagenknecht also has been representing much of downtown Napa and the southwest part of Napa County on the Board of Supervisors since 1999.

He has been involved part-time in public service from 1984, when he was elected to the Napa City Council. He was mayor for a time.

Wagenknecht is set to be part of a panel of North Bay public officials talking about housing and wildfire-recovery challenges and solutions at the North Bay Business Journal’s Construction Industry Conference on May 31.

He talked to the Journal about how the rural county known on the world stage for top-class wines has had to mobilize rapidly to work with hundreds of property owners affected by the October wildfires, worsening a housing shortage that predated the inferno.

How does Napa County compare with its peers in housing supply and demand?

We lost about 650 homes in the fires. That’s about 5 percent of our housing stock in the county of Napa. That’s a good chunk to lose all the sudden.

Our typical homes in development for our county planning department is about 40-50 a year. To do 650 is about 13 years of stock coming on as quickly as possible. We’re working quickly on that.

About 10 percent of the (burned) homes are in the permit process right now.

Was there a significant housing shortage before the fires?

Napa is at pretty much full employment. Our unemployment rate was 3.2 percent this last month. Almost everyone who wants a job or can have a job is getting employed. And a lot of our jobs are not able to be filled by folks who are in the area, so we have people coming from outside. We would love to find ways to get them all housed and get them off our highways.

This last year, the county Board of Supervisors put money into 200 new housing units. We’re city-centered growth, and we don’t have a lot of growth and development in the unincorporated areas, so these are all city-based houses.

We’re working with the cities of Napa and American Canyon — they have 80,000 and 20,000 of the 140,000 people in the county — to take care of the housing situation.

What are the biggest challenges and successes the county has faced in the wildfire recovery?

The biggest challenge is close to 100,000 acres burned, and the 650 homes burned most of them are toxics that go into the soil. Our biggest success is working the Army Corps of Engineers and (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) and the insurance companies.

We’re down to over 90 percent of the places cleaned, and the Army Corps will be leaving the area by end of this month. We’ll have a few houses that were privately being done or not done, and we’ll have to deal with them at that point.

We really have felt there has been a cooperative spirit with the agencies working with us.

What has the county been doing to accommodate the rebuilds and speed processing of permits?

We’ve had our staff look at how to simplify the process as much as possible. We’ve been able to cut out about a third of the process, because these houses were environmentally there before. So there are some things we don’t have to look at again. We’ll be charging less for our permits and hiring outside vendors that are working with us.