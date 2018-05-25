Online bidding starts Sunday on more than 250 lots of Napa Valley wines, wine futures and culinary and hospitality adventures as part of the run-up to the Auction Napa Valley annual community fundraiser.

The lots, which include a barrel auction, can be viewed now with the three-day schedule of events surrounding the live action, beginning Friday, June 1, according to organizer Napa Valley Vintners. The 550-member winery group said the event has raised more than $180 million since it began in 1981.

The barrel auction component of E-bidding provides 110 unique opportunities to be one of ten people to acquire a 12-bottle case of wine from many of Napa Valley’s most sought-after and often-allocated wines

The group stated the 150 E-Auction lots are another way to gain coveted Napa Valley wines, providing additions to personal wine cellars, along with private tours, tastings, meals, outdoor excursions and accommodations typically not available to the public.

Examples of E-Auction lots:

• Instant wine cellar via a 24-bottle collection.

• Private meal in a secluded, vineyard view location with ground transportation for eight

• Harvest participation experience, with lunch for four.

• Private cooking class, wine tasting and lunch for eight.

• Stays at five-star resorts and secluded winery guest houses.

• Chef and sommelier visit a home anywhere in the U.S. to prepare a wine pairing meal for eight.

E-bidders must register at auctionnapavalley.org. The auction events are spread over several days, with various welcome parties. The barrel auction takes place June 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Charles Krug. About 100 Napa Valley winemakers are set to be participating.

The live auction takes place on June 2 at Meadowood Napa Valley from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.