The 38th annual Auction Napa Valley charity wine event raised more than $13.6 million, organizers reported.

After the close of the e-auction at noon June 3, Napa Valley Vintners, the trade association behind the event, reported results. The auction brought in $15.7 million last year, and the record was $18 million in 2014.

Proceeds benefit community health and children’s education nonprofits serving more than 100,000 in Napa County. About $180 million has been distributed to local organizations from auctions since they started in 1981, according to the trade group.

The auction includes online bidding, which started the Sunday before Memorial Day, a barrel auction on June 1 and the capstone event, the live auction, held June 2 at Meadowood Napa Valley. Three days of festivities start with private dinners at some of Napa Valley’s most well-known vintners and rising-star wineries hosting these parties for the first time. The barrel auction was held at the Peter Mondavi Sr. family’s Charles Krug estate.

This year’s honorary chairs were the fourth-generation sisters of that family, said to be the auction’s youngest leaders so far. Angelina, Alycia, Riana and Giovanna Mondavi kicked off the live auction with a selfie shot from the main stage.

"My sisters and I are so grateful for the generosity of our vintners, bidders and community," said Angelina Mondavi in the announcement. "Their contributions will help children and families in Napa County, from American Canyon to Calistoga."

Napa Valley Vintners noted these highlights from this year's auction:

A new fundraising record for the Napa Valley Barrel Auction, which had Auction attendees vying with online bidders from anywhere in the world for the 110 lots of Napa Valley wine futures up for sale.

Samantha Rudd, vintner of Rudd Oakville Estate and daughter of late wine and food icon Leslie Rudd, announced a $1 million contribution from the Rudd Foundation after lot 2 at the live auction.

The impromptu doubling of lot 11 to four 6-liter Imperials of Opus One and a trip for two couples to attend the Masked Ball at Versailles, France, in 2019. That sold to two successful bidders, raising a total of $1.4 million.

A $1 million successful bid for Lot 20, donated by the Napa Valley Vintners and Lexus, featuring 18 bottles of Napa Valley wine and an experience at the 2019 U.S. Open Golf Tournament at Pebble Beach.

A surprise after-dinner performance on Saturday night by Bay Area-favorites Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Appearances by retired racecar driver turned vintner Danica Patrick, pro golfer Natalie Gulbis and the mother and sister of Golden State Warrior Steph Curry. They all had an interest in one of the 32 live auction lots.

Founded in 1944, Napa Valley Vintners turns 75 next year and has 550 members. More than 30 past chairpeople of the group's board of directors are set to coming serve as honorary chairs of Auction Napa Valley 2019, to be held May 30 to June 2. A limited number of $7,500-a-couple packages went on sale June 4 at auctionnapavalley.org.