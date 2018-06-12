To help hungry travelers and food enthusiasts navigate to the best neighborhood restaurants in the country, Bon Appétit magazine asked some of the most interesting people they know—chefs, novelists, activists, comedians, NBA players, and more—to let them in on their “most-trusted haunts;” places that “make no claim to be the newest or the trendiest.

Among the top picks is Napa’s Butter Cream Bakery. Although we were a little surprised not to find any Sonoma County restaurants on this list, we were also relieved that our favorite hidden gems were not revealed to the masses.

