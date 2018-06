First it was tequila, and now it’s beer. It seems the Napa Valley Wine Train keeps getting sidetracked.

On June 18, it diverts from its regular wine route as it turns into The Hop Train, taking passengers on a beer-infused trip through Napa Valley. The two-hour experience, hosted by local craft brewery Napa Palisades Beer Company, includes a two-hour “rail tour,” small bites and Palisades brews.

