A thumb-notched, virtually shatterproof glass for wine and beer has captured the interest of two Napa Valley vintners who announced they have acquired a majority interest in the firm, Govino.

Napa Valley vintners K.R. Rombauer III, of Rombauer Vineyards, and Erik Nickel, of Far Niente, Dolce, Nickel & Nickel, En Route and Bella Union, will partner with the glasses' original creator and founder, Joseph Perrulli, to own the company, according to Govino.

First launched in St. Helena in 2008, the Govino product serves as a container for red, white and sparkling wines as well as decanters, beer and whiskey glasses. Nickel and Rombauer wineries were among the first to adopt Govino.

“I have been a huge fan of Govino and Joseph from day one,” Erik Nickel said in the press release.

“Govino is a brilliantly conceived go-anywhere vessel that blends innovative design and practicality with elegance. Govino has been my favorite ‘on the go’ wine glass since its inception,” said K.R. Rombauer III.

“I can’t imagine a better way to celebrate our ten-year anniversary than to announce this dynamic partnership with Erik and K.R.,” Perrulli said.

In 2014, Ladera Vineyards Pat Stotesbery announced the winery had acquired Govino.