The contentious Napa County campaign on Measure C, which had wine business leaders on both sides, really did lose at the ballot box early this month, according to certified results released Monday. But the narrow loss is prompting public leaders to call for another look at limits on oak tree removal.

The initiative was defeated by 642 votes — 18,174-to-17,533 — a margin of 0.8 percentage points. That's a wider vote spread than the 633-vote advantage in the last unofficial tally, June 13.