David Chang has been hired as chief financial officer for Napa-based car service contract management firm AUL Corp.

CEO and President Jimmy Atkinson said Chang brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance.

Chang most recently served as vice president of financial planning and analysis for Assurant, a global provider of risk management solutions focusing on the housing and lifestyle markets — including extended-service and vehicle-protection contracts.

Prior to that, Chang spent nearly 20 years with General Electric, culminating in the position of CFO for a firm with $300 million on the profit and loss statement, with six facilities spanning three continents, according to AUL. Chang received a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and an MBA from Northwestern University.

The appointment represents the second addition to AUL’s executive team in 2018, following new Chief Information Officer Jose Fleites’s March appointment.