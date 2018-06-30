REACH Air Medical Services has broadened its emergency-transport services within the North Bay, adding a base at Napa County Airport, the company said.

The new Napa base will accelerate services already available in neighboring Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties. The new base will operate year-round.

“We are very pleased to have a REACH helicopter added to our EMS resources in Napa County,” Bruce Lee, regional director of American Medical Response Napa, said in a statement. “This new resource will enhance the 911-system significantly, as well as strengthen the inter-hospital transfer system for critically ill patients.”

Like the medical transporter’s other locations, the Napa base is staffed with experienced pilots and clinicians, who are also trained in the treatment and transport of high-risk obstetrics, neonatal and pediatric patients, according to REACH.

In addition, the EC-135 helicopter designated for the Napa base houses an isolette, an environmentally controllable incubator that allows for the safe transport of babies and children, the company said.

Started in Santa Rosa in 1987 and now headquartered in Sacramento, REACH provides critical care air and ground transport in California, Oregon, Nevada, Montana, Texas and Colorado. The company acquired Calstar Medical Services in 2016.