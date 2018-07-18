Napa County officials under fire for ag land tax breaks

Napa County’s grand jury says a decades-old program giving property tax breaks to agriculture land owners suffers from a lax of oversight and puts the county in the role of “subsidizing a lifestyle.”

Approved in 1965, the Williamson Act, also known as the California Land Conservation Act, provides tax relief incentives to owners of farmland. In exchange, the owner agrees the land will not be developed or converted for another use for at least 10 years. This bill allows for automatic annual contract renewals, unless the owner provides a nonrenewal notice.

In return, that land is assessed for property tax purposes at a rate consistent with their actual use, rather then potential market value. The California Department of Conservation says the Williamson Act is estimated to save agricultural landowners from 20 percent to 75 percent in property tax liability each year, based on a county-by-county calculator to determine the value of the contract.

All counties except Del Norte, San Francisco, Inyo, and Yuba offer Williamson Act contracts. Such contracts run with the land and are binding on future property owners.

The grand jury’s report quotes a report on the act which states that as of Jan. 1, 2017, Napa County had 848 Williamson Act contracts covering 74,711 acres. More than 16 million of the state’s 30 million acres of farm and ranch land are currently protected by the Williamson Act. A contract under this act is a legal document that obligates the property owner, and any successors of interest, to the contract’s enforceable restrictions. Failure to meet these conditions and restrictions may be considered as a breach of contract.

In a list of findings, the grand jury asserted that Napa County’s Williamson Act program does not provide any more protection from development than existing zoning (AP for Agriculture Preserve or AW for Agricultural Watershed) and the General Plan, and that the Napa County Board of Supervisors lacks information about the workings of this Act, or its options under it, and of the total lost property tax revenue (as a result of Williamson Act incentives) to all Napa County entities that share property tax revenues.

The report further claimed that Williamson Act contract enforcement is non-existent, and that the county’s planning and assessor staffs have not informed the supervisors of undersize parcels, parcels without agricultural income, and parcels whose owners do not supply assessor-requested information as required by contract and by law.

Another finding asserted that the continued use of 1969 minimum-imputed-income values may result in Williamson Act grazing parcels, those not part of Napa’s agricultural preserve (Type H), being systematically under assessed, and that the Board of Supervisors has not exercised effective supervision of the Williamson Act since at least 2008.

In addition, the grand jury report contended that the Assessor lacks adequate conflict-of-interest procedures regarding his own properties with unqualified personnel assigned to “check” any work.

The grand jury recommended:

That an independent cost-benefit analysis of the Williamson Act program be conducted by Nov. 30 with public input that would include the cost to all stakeholders in terms of property tax revenue lost.

That another independent study of Williamson Act should be conducted by Nov. 30 to determine if Napa County’s handling of the Williamson Act compares to similar programs in other counties in terms of best practices, and to recommend revisions including those to the minimum-imputed-income value in Type H contracts (Type H contracts are those involving agricultural land that is not zoned as part of an Agricultural Preserve. Type A contracts are specific to the Agricultural Preserve zoning district).