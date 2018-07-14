Napa-based Collabria Care has merged with St. Joseph Home Care Network.

The deal, announced today, integrates Collabria, a hospice care provider, into St. Joseph Home Care Network’s parent organization, St. Joseph Health Northern California. Its North Bay-area hospitals include Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Petaluma Valley Hospital.

Collabria said the wider network will provide its patients with better access to hospice and palliative care services close to home.

“This arrangement is an exciting opportunity for both nonprofit organizations to bring together our expertise and talented employees to reach more community members with quality health services, whether in hospital, at a care facility, or in the home,” said Mark Provan, regional vice president for St. Joseph Home Care Network, in a statement.

Collabria also said the merger puts it in a stronger position to support baby boomers who, as a result of living longer than previous generations, are dealing with more chronic diseases.

“By becoming a part of St. Joseph Home Care Network, Collabria Care will be in a stronger position to (care for baby boomers), ensuring seamless and synergistic care for individuals and their families through the transitions of aging; serious illness, including Alzheimer’s disease; or end of life,” Linda Gibson, Collabria Care’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Collabria’s leadership team and board of directors will remain in place for three years, and current staff through at least next year, according to the release.

St. Joseph Home Health Network will support Collabria’s capital improvements, according to the release, as well as new program developments and expansion of existing programs. Collabria’s board of directors will oversee the investments, the release said.