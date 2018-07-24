The City of Napa’s efforts to convert spare bedrooms into apartments for low income workers is still operational, even though the nonprofit organization that helped set up the project no longer exists.

Four homeowners have been approved, with additional funding available for eight more to receive no-interest loans of up to $50,000 from the City of Napa general fund to convert part of their house into a micro-rental unit, known as junior additional dwelling unit (JADU), according to Napa Housing Manager Lark Ferrell.

Napa last year set aside $450,000 for the project and added $250,000 in additional funds this year, said Ferrell. A workshop held this month to inform the public about their accessory dwelling unit (ADU) and JADU options attracted around 130 participants, Ferrell added.

Napa is pushing ahead with the program despite the closure in March of its project partner, Novato-based Lilypad Homes.

“We had to redesign the program to do it with city staff,” said Ferrell, adding that without Lilypad’s expertise, ADU feasibility assessments for homeowners have been scaled back.

“Some people want to explore all kinds of options but we don’t have the capacity or resources to do that,” she said.

Despite the limitations, Ferrell described the JADU program as a “win-win” for tenants and homeowners, as it seeks to expand badly needed affordable housing in Napa while also giving homeowners an additional source of revenue.

“Hopefully, we will have more applications,” she said.

For now, the city of Napa is issuing the low cost loans solely for the JADUs. The county of Napa has also started a pilot program to incentivize homeowners to build JADU units, with up to five under the current budget.

The City of Napa loans given to those creating units will be forgiven 5 percent of the loan per year for 20 years. Loans from the county are forgiven 10 percent for 10 years. These zero interest compliance loans are essentially forgiven in full as long as the homeowner meets certain requirements, such as renting to individuals who meet affordable housing guidelines.

ADUs, which include a separate cottage in a backyard, are too expensive for the current city budget to finance, according to Ferrell. ADUs typically cost between $150,000 to $200,000, and construction costs are rising in the wake of the fires, she said.

The JADU units typically include an exterior door leading into a spare bedroom, offering entry and exit privacy, as well as a kitchenette for basic food prep. Some offer a private bathroom but others may share a bathroom with the main house.

JADUs make the job of a landlord somewhat easier compared to an ADU, as they are not considered a separate dwelling unit and are exempt from utility connection fees from all agencies. They are also exempt from parking requirements.

Lilypad founder Rachel Ginis says the beauty of the JADU model is that even though the loans go to homeowners, they also act as a “pass-through subsidy” for low income renters.

“We are helping homeowners from slipping further and further into poverty, and in doing that they are creating the most affordable housing on the rental market, so it’s just brilliant,” said Ginis, who continues to consult with Napa on the JADU projects.