Napa junior accessory dwelling units continue to move ahead even after Lilypad Homes shuts down

MICHAEL KOHN

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | July 24, 2018, 7:05AM

Updated 38 minutes ago.

The City of Napa’s efforts to convert spare bedrooms into apartments for low income workers is still operational, even though the nonprofit organization that helped set up the project no longer exists.

Four homeowners have been approved, with additional funding available for eight more to receive no-interest loans of up to $50,000 from the City of Napa general fund to convert part of their house into a micro-rental unit, known as junior additional dwelling unit (JADU), according to Napa Housing Manager Lark Ferrell.

Napa last year set aside $450,000 for the project and added $250,000 in additional funds this year, said Ferrell. A workshop held this month to inform the public about their accessory dwelling unit (ADU) and JADU options attracted around 130 participants, Ferrell added.

Napa is pushing ahead with the program despite the closure in March of its project partner, Novato-based Lilypad Homes.

“We had to redesign the program to do it with city staff,” said Ferrell, adding that without Lilypad’s expertise, ADU feasibility assessments for homeowners have been scaled back.

“Some people want to explore all kinds of options but we don’t have the capacity or resources to do that,” she said.

Despite the limitations, Ferrell described the JADU program as a “win-win” for tenants and homeowners, as it seeks to expand badly needed affordable housing in Napa while also giving homeowners an additional source of revenue.

“Hopefully, we will have more applications,” she said.

For now, the city of Napa is issuing the low cost loans solely for the JADUs. The county of Napa has also started a pilot program to incentivize homeowners to build JADU units, with up to five under the current budget.

The City of Napa loans given to those creating units will be forgiven 5 percent of the loan per year for 20 years. Loans from the county are forgiven 10 percent for 10 years. These zero interest compliance loans are essentially forgiven in full as long as the homeowner meets certain requirements, such as renting to individuals who meet affordable housing guidelines.

ADUs, which include a separate cottage in a backyard, are too expensive for the current city budget to finance, according to Ferrell. ADUs typically cost between $150,000 to $200,000, and construction costs are rising in the wake of the fires, she said.

The JADU units typically include an exterior door leading into a spare bedroom, offering entry and exit privacy, as well as a kitchenette for basic food prep. Some offer a private bathroom but others may share a bathroom with the main house.

JADUs make the job of a landlord somewhat easier compared to an ADU, as they are not considered a separate dwelling unit and are exempt from utility connection fees from all agencies. They are also exempt from parking requirements.

Lilypad founder Rachel Ginis says the beauty of the JADU model is that even though the loans go to homeowners, they also act as a “pass-through subsidy” for low income renters.

“We are helping homeowners from slipping further and further into poverty, and in doing that they are creating the most affordable housing on the rental market, so it’s just brilliant,” said Ginis, who continues to consult with Napa on the JADU projects.

Ginis said her drive to develop JADUs is derived from a passion to empower low income people – particularly women and seniors – to own their home and keep it through challenging economic times.

“This is where the housing market needs to go if we are going to have diversity in our economy,” said Ginis. “There is no such thing as a sustainable community if it doesn’t have a place for all economic groups that are needed to run a community. If you can’t house your service workers, your seniors and your children, you are a community at risk.”

While the JADU concept is gaining interest in Napa it may not be a silver bullet to resolve the housing crisis in all areas.

Response from individual homeowners in Marin to develop JADUs was “less than had been hoped,” according to Thomas Peters, president and CEO of Marin Community Foundation, which provided seed money to support Lilypad.

“In general it was more difficult to get homeowners to sign up for the expenses and commitments that are required. There was much more reluctance on the part of homeowners than had been anticipated,” he said.

Peters offered Habitat for Humanity’s development of low-cost housing, which involves volunteers donating time and skills to construction efforts, as a “terrifc model”.

Ginis contends there was “no hesitation” among homeowners to develop JADUs in Marin. “There was overwhelming support for ADUs and junior units and there still is,” she said.

When the foundation’s seed money was exhuasted, Lilypad looked for support elsewhere in the North Bay.

“We were reaching out to Sonoma (for funding) at the same time, and it was complicated by the fact that the fires hit and all funding efforts went to immediately assisting the survivors of the fire” said Ginis, who plans to start a new job with Wright Residential as a project manager at the end of this month.

“Even though we were in a conversation with financing institutions and grant foundations that was not their focus at that critical time,” she said, adding that this combination of factors caused Lilypad to shutter.

While JADUs remain in a state of infancy, ADUs, or granny units, are a more established form of secondary housing, and are being supported in some jurisdictions in the form of lower fees.

The city of Santa Rosa, hard hit by the October wildfires, has seen a jump in permits for ADUs this year. In the first six months of the year Santa Rosa received 35 applications for ADU permits compared to just 12 in the same period a year earlier.

“We changed the rules to make ADUs more attractive,” said David Guhin, Planning and Economic Development director for the city of Santa Rosa. “We saw an immediate increase for secondary dwelling applications.”

Santa Rosa’s new rules comply with legal changes made at the state level. According to the new rules, the requirement to offer a parking space has been eased, as long as the dwelling is located near public transit or car share options. Another ordinance was issued to eliminate or lower impact fees, depending on the size of the ADU.

JADU construction is Santa Rosa is more limited. The city received three permit applications this year, with two in construction and one completed and occupied, said Guhin, adding that the city has had “lots of inquiries” about how to create JADUs.

Ginis called the rules passed by Sonoma and Santa Rosa “forward-thinking and smart code” around accessory dwelling units.

“Santa Rosa did a particularly beautiful job in writing their code around junior units, and they are allowing for both junior units and accessory dwelling units on the same property at the same time. That is huge, that is so good,” said Ginis.