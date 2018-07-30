Outpost Wines in Napa has been sold to AXA Millésimes, giving the French company some 28.5 planted acres, winery, equipment, hospitality facilities and residences. The transaction was completed July 23. Santa Rosa-based Zepponi & Company represented Outpost in the sale. Terms were not disclosed.

Outpost‘s historic Napa Valley estate winery situated in the Howell Mountain American Viticultural Area. Outpost crafts luxury-priced cabernet sauvignon, zinfandel, grenache and petite sirah wines, as well as a proprietary red blend from its Outpost and True vineyards.

AXA Millésimes is a subsidiary of the French multinational insurance firm AXA Group and was established in the mid-1980s to focus on investments in the wine industry. Over the past 30 years, AXA Millésimes has built one of the most prestigious luxury winery and vineyard portfolios in Europe. Holdings in the Bordeaux region include Château Pichon-Baron and Château Pibran in Pauillac, Château Petit-Village in Pomerol and Château Suduiraut in Sauternes. Other holdings include Domaine de l’Arlot in Burgundy, the historic vineyard of Disznókő in Tokaj, Hungary and Quinta do Noval in Portugal.