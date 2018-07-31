Delicato Family Vineyards in Napa and Washington state-based Mercer Wine Estates, announced today plans for a Thursday launch of a collaborative new wine from Washington Mercer Family Vineyards, as a partnership between two respected fourth-generation family wine companies.

The Tuesday announcement stated first vintages of Mercer Family Vineyards, 2016-17, will include a chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, red blend, and a reserve cabernet sauvignon available nationally. In addition, sauvignon blanc, merlot, malbec and reserve red blend will be launched in the Pacific Northwest.

The companies stated they hoped to continue to grab a share of the ultra-premium ($15-19.99) market which has grown by 40 percent.

“Washington is an important wine growing region as we continue to expand beyond California,” commented Chris Indelicato, president and CEO, Delicato Family Vineyards, “Last year we added luxury agency and import brands from Oregon, Chile and South Africa, and these wines are the perfect complement to the portfolio.”

Rob Mercer, president of Mercer Wine Estates, noted, “Mercer’s esteemed vineyards in Washington’s premier wine growing region and Delicato’s robust experience in sales and marketing – combined with the extensive winemaking experience of both families, is the perfect blend for rapid growth in the U.S. market.” Will Mercer, general manager of Mercer Wine Estates, added, “The wines truly represent the sense of place that Washington – and particularly Horse Heaven Hills – are known for. The climate and terroir creates well-balanced elegant wines with natural acidity, soft velvety tannins, and bright character