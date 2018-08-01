Having survived for more than 100 years, the Goodman Library in downtown Napa was red tagged after the 2014 earthquake.

Now the American Public Works Association (APWA) has recognized the effort to restore the building, believed to be the longest continuously operating library in California.

The group named it as its Historical Project of the Year.

Built in 1901, the Goodman Library is located at 1219 First St. It was added to the National Register of Historical Places on Jan. 21, 1974.

Costing $15,000 to build at the time, restoration of the library was done at a cost of $1.7 million, according to Napa Design Partners LLC, which received the award.

The library was paid for by George E. Goodman and built on land donated by Goodman. He stipulated that the building would remain in the city’s possession as long as it served as a library but would otherwise revert to his heirs. Since the 1970s, it has served as research library for the Napa County Historical Society.

Restoration and repair began in early 2015, lead by NDP principals Stephen R. Cuddy and Sarah Marshal. The company stated that team member Jill Andrews painstakingly created a meticulous set of plans which accounted for “every crack in the plaster and every stone on the exterior of the building,” the firm stated.

The team oversaw the disassembly and reconstruction of a partially collapsed stone entry tower and damaged areas of the structural stone walls. Also included was fabrication and installation of a steel frame structure secured inside the rebuilt tower.

The City of Napa Public Works Department nominated the Historic Goodman Library Earthquake Repair Project for the Historical Restoration/Preservation less than $5 million category.