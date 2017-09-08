Del Grande Dealer Group has acquired four dealerships in Valljeo.

Family-owned Del Grande (DGDG.com) acquired Team Chevrolet, Team Cadillac, Team Mazda and Team Hyundai, also known as Team Superstores. The four dealerships are located at 301 Auto Mall Parkway. The purchase by the San Jose-based firm will increase DGDG offerings as well as add the luxury brand Cadillac.

The dealer group now includes 17 brands and 17 dealerships in the Bay Area. Other than the four newly added are Capitol Buick GMC, Capitol Chevrolet, Capitol Ford, Capitol Genesis, Capitol Hyundai, Capitol Kia, Capitol Mazda, Capitol Subaru, Capitol Volkswagen, Concord Mazda, Fremont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Nissan Sunnyvale, Oak Tree Mazda and Stevens Creek Infiniti.

“We are thrilled to add Team Superstores, a group that shares our core philosophies of providing a wonderful experience for our guests, as well of each of our valued team members,” said group President Shaun Del Grande. “All current team members at the four added dealerships will remain in place, expanding our DGDG team to more than 1,200 strong. This expansion fits perfectly into DGDG’s strategic plan to leverage our technology platform and innovative culture while continuing to grow our footprint throughout Northern California.”

The new owners stated that Team Superstores was previously a privately owned group of dealerships in Vallejo. Napa resident Ken Ross opened the first dealership in 1994. Team Superstores was recognized as one of General Motors highest performing dealerships with the 2011 Mark of Excellence award.