The Inn & Suites at Discovery Kingdom hotel near the Six Flags amusement park in Vallejo has submitted plans for renovations and is getting a new name.

The 62,000-square-foot, 3-story hotel is located at 1596 Fairgrounds Drive across Highway 37 from the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom park. The renovation plan is to add 706 square feet to the first floor, improve Americans With Disabilities Act–compliant parking, install electric-vehicle charging stations, improve the courtyard and pool, and put in a new spa, according to details submitted to the city of Vallejo.

Upon completion of the renovations, the hotel will be called The Hampton Inn at Discovery Kingdom, the city said.