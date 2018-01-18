Sorry, Vallejo, but Los Angeles is the only West Coast city to make Amazon’s list of 20 candidates for its second headquarters, but Solano County’s largest city has had a tandem plan rolling to accommodate other large employers.



Amazon’s short list, released Thursday, includes mostly cities toward the East Coast. In the western half of the country are Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas and Austin, Texas.



In October, Vallejo had thrown its hat into a ring of 238 contenders nationwide for Amazon’s HQ2 project, which the Seattle-based company estimates will bring up to 50,000 jobs and $5 billion in investments over almost two decades to the winner. Key selection criteria the company said it was looking for were a metropolitan area with 1 million people, business-friendliness, tech talent attraction and retention, innovative approach to development, sustainability, high-speed internet, cellphone connectivity and an Amazon-compatible culture.

Related Stories Vallejo seeks commercial developers

Vallejo had offered the e-tail giant 157 acres at the north end of Mare Island, a former Navy shipyard converted into a commercial center and housing community. The area has an approved specific plan allowing up to 1.2 million square feet of commercial, office, retail or industrial space to be built there.