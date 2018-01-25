NEW YORK — Toys R Us, a nostalgic favorite even as many shoppers moved to Amazon and huge chains like Walmart, plans to close up to 182 stores, including two in the San Francisco North Bay, or about 20 percent of its U.S. locations.

The company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. has been operating under bankruptcy protection since last fall, when it filed for Chapter 11 under the weight of $5 billion in debt. Toys R Us operates about 900 stores in the U.S., including Babies R Us stores.

The chain has four locations in the North Bay: two Toys R Us stores in Santa Rosa and San Rafael, a combination Toys R Us and Babies R Us location in Vallejo, and a Babies R Us store in Fairfield. On the closure list released Wednesday are the locations at 600 Francisco Blvd., San Rafael, and 1400 Gateway Blvd. in Fairfield’s Gateway Plaza shopping center.

There are five others around the Bay Area targeted for closure this spring: Pinole, Pittsburg, Brentwood, Emeryville, Union City and two in San Jose.

Loyal fans lamented the closing of their hometown stores. Many said they liked to shop at Toys R Us because of the atmosphere and the variety of toys they found.

"It's an experience," said Brian Likins of Indianapolis, who takes his 4-year-old daughter there. "She likes to walk through the store and point to different toys she liked."

Likins says he remembers playing with the video games and trying out bikes with his brothers at Toys R Us, and liked continuing that with his child. He said he shopped on Amazon only for specific items that he wasn't sure if other toy sellers carried.

The store closings will begin in February and the majority of locations including Babies R Us stores identified for closure will go dark by mid-April. At some other locations, the retailer is combining its Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores. The bankruptcy court still must sign off on the closings.

Toys R Us wouldn't say how many jobs will be cut. It said some employees will be moved to other stores and those who cannot be will get severance. Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.

He acknowledged "operational missteps" during the critical holiday shopping season when shopping at its stores and online wasn't as easy as it should have been.

"The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company that will provide the level of service and experience you should expect," he said in a letter to customers.

Toys R Us, based in Wayne, New Jersey, has struggled with debt since private-equity firms Bain Capital, KKR & Co. and Vornado Realty Trust took it private in a $6.6 billion leveraged buyout in 2005. The plan had been to take the company public again, but weak sales have prevented that from happening. With such debt levels, Toys R Us has not had the financial flexibility to invest in its business. Meanwhile, other stores like Target have been increasing their assortment of toys.

Toys R Us closed its flagship store in Manhattan's Times Square, a huge tourist destination, about two years ago. While its sales numbers have been shrinking, Toys R Us still sells about 20 percent of the toys bought in the U.S., according to Stephanie Wissink, an analyst at Jefferies LLC.