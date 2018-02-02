Convinced that accurate data and analytics are needed to effectively promote local development, the new head of Solano Economic Development Corporation plans to establish an Economic Research Institute within the EDC during the next three months.

“I’m a numbers guy. I only speak two languages — English and Excel,” said Robert Burris, president and CEO. “After only 23 days on the job, my task is to study where Solano is today, where we’re heading as a organization and then develop a strategy for Moving Solano Forward starting in the fall, along with related principles, guidelines and tools to help get us there.”

He said this involves taking inventory of public resources, assessing private support and defining which companies to target as candidates to come to Solano so the county can be more competitive. It also involves finding ways to retain businesses already here as the county grows.

“We want to know what works, and what doesn’t,” Burris said.

The announcement from Burris came during the 35th annual meeting of the EDC, attended by more than 200 business leaders and public officials at the Fairfield Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 31.

Before joining the EDC, Burris was executive vice president and interim CEO of the Sacramento Area Commerce and Trade Organizations (previously known at the Greater Sacramento Area Economic Council) for over 14 years. He is a trained urban economist with experience in applied economics, economic development and real estate market analysis. Twenty-three years of his consulting career were devoted to economic development.

One way to do this is by compiling trend data, facts and statistics gleaned from the commercial world, economists in the private sector and those affiliated with local universities to help put together a bookshelf of information we can use to create compelling proposals in response to requests for proposals (RFPs). Armed with these numbers, the EDC will be better equipped to convince investors and business owners of not only the benefits, but the return on investment (ROI), of relocating to Solano and remaining here.

He sees the institute as a go-to center for economic education and a source of up-to-date information on Solano County that can be used to engage the business community. In the future, Burris would like to bring in university interns to be part of the research process.

“Having command of the numbers and displaying things in analytical terms is important to get a prospect’s attention,” Burris said. “Reliable data is required to back up a development plan that can create thousands of jobs in our region.”

Another priority includes goal-setting, creating metrics and having a reporting system.

“County residents needs to know what we are doing, the companies we meet with to help them make informed decisions, and the results achieved,” Burris said. “This involves publishing a formal report. We also need to establish a tracking system to record where we are going, the jobs created, companies contacted, etc.”

His third goal is engagement.

“Solano is an incredible, unique and passionate region,” he said. “All of us need to become active and engaged ambassadors. It also means we have to be connected outside of our county if we are to showcase Solano to the world. This involves examining existing practices and conducting peer reviews. The data I’ve been talking about gives us a platform to market Solano and make us visible as we go on the road to participate in industry events.”