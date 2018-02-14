Kaiser Permanente has purchased new office space in Fairfield for behavioral health services.

The two-story, 35,000-square foot space is on 5.3 acres in the Busch InBev Corporate Center at 520 Chadbourne Road. It is one of the largest office properties in Fairfield, according to Colliers International in Fairfield.

Kaiser purchased building, which had been sitting empty, from Buntain Properties.

The deal closed Oct. 25, said Jon Quick, senior vice president at Colliers, who represented the sellers.

The selling price was $4.74 million, according to public records. Buntain purchased it in 2016 for $4.2 million.

“We are in the planning and design phase and anticipate opening early next year,” said Nor Jemjemian, senior vice president and Napa-Solano area manager for Kaiser, in an email. “Once the building renovation is complete, our plan is to offer outpatient mental health and wellness services to Kaiser Permanente members in the Napa-Solano area. This is part of our strategy to expand access to mental health services for our members.”

Constructed in 2009, the building has never been occupied. Within the well-established and high-end Busch office park, the building features a finished lobby and restroom corridor on each floor.

The corporate center also houses Anheuser-Busch In Bev Brewery, Guittard Chocolate Company, Papyrus, Sutter Medical Center, Tricor Braun, and Harbinger.