Napa-Solano tenants seek 3.5Msf of industrial real estate

Of the 3.5 million square feet of tenant demand targeting Solano and Napa counties, it is important to note that the majority of users are requiring industrial spaces larger than 75,000 square feet.

The Napa Valley experienced tremendous activity across all product types in 2017. Several new noteworthy retail, industrial and office projects broke ground in 2017 fueling tremendous activity marketwide.

Downtown Napa has seen a huge transformation with the completion of the 183-room, five-story Archer Hotel, is the center of a new mixed-use retail development called First Street Napa.

Just south at Imola Avenue and Gasser Drive the South Napa Century Center has taken shape. This 80,000-square-foot commercial development includes a new 12-screen Cinemark XD multiplex theater, a 150-room Hampton Inn hotel, an In-Shape fitness center plus restaurants and retail space.

Continuing to south Napa, just below the iconic Grape Crusher statue is the Napa Valley Commons business park. The Meritage Resort & Hotel is nearing completion across Bordeaux Way on a 145-room addition, with a wine-tasting experience and demonstration kitchen. The addition of these amenities are driving up asking rates, not only for retail space but for office and industrial space in surrounding business parks.

TIGHT NAPA OFFICE MARKET

The Napa Valley office market, stretching from the south at the Napa airport area and north to St. Helena, totals just shy of 2 million square feet.

Downtown Napa is the tightest submarket in the county, with an office market vacancy off less than 3 percent. Rents for class A space there are by far the highest in the valley, ranging from $3.50–$4 per square foot monthly on a triple-net basis. Rents for class B space downtown are $2.10–$2.70.

While still relatively strong, the south Napa office submarket (Napa County Airport and Napa Valley Commons area) has a vacancy rate of 9.4 percent, down 1 percentage point from the prior year. Rents in these southern areas have increased approximately 15 percent since last year and now range from $1.50–$1.75 a square foot, triple net.

As the downtown area continues to tighten, more tenants are migrating to the southern business parks where more space alternatives and lower rates exist. With several prospects actively looking for space we expect demand to remain strong through 2018.

Notable office transactions included Constellation Brands’s lease of two buildings, totaling 27,000 square feet located at Carnera Corporate Center at 162 and 180 Gateway Road East in the Napa airport area. Biagi Bros. acquired this property, including a third, 7,000-square-foot building Biagi plans to occupy.

LG Electronics leased a 23,000-square-foot office building in the Napa airport area at 650 Airpark Road.

New leasing at Napa Valley Commons included deals at 860 and 870 Napa Valley Corporate Way: Bush Group, Trinitas Cellars’s lease of a 6,500 square feet and North Pacific’s lease of 3,500 square feet.

Naked Wines is set to relocate to its new 10,350-square-foot Napa headquarters, located at 135 Gasser Center Drive in the South Napa Century Center.

NAPA VALLEY INDUSTRIAL

The current industrial real estate inventory in Napa County totals just over 14 million square feet of warehouse, production and light-industrial space.

Demand remains strong, with a little over 3.5 million square feet of active user requirements targeting both Napa and Solano counties. Most requirements are for 50,000–250,000 square feet, but there are a handful of companies seeking space alternatives of 400,000–800,000 square feet.