s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

Napa-Solano tenants seek 3.5Msf of industrial real estate

MATT BRACCO AND CHRIS NEEB AND GLEN DOWLING

JLL | March 21, 2018, 9:41AM

Solano-Napa industrial and office markets

Matt Bracco, Chris Neeb and Glen Dowling are part of the Dowling-Bracco Team at JLL (dbrea.com).

Read more local reports on North Bay commercial real estate markets: nbbj.news/creforecast18

Of the 3.5 million square feet of tenant demand targeting Solano and Napa counties, it is important to note that the majority of users are requiring industrial spaces larger than 75,000 square feet.

The Napa Valley experienced tremendous activity across all product types in 2017. Several new noteworthy retail, industrial and office projects broke ground in 2017 fueling tremendous activity marketwide.

Downtown Napa has seen a huge transformation with the completion of the 183-room, five-story Archer Hotel, is the center of a new mixed-use retail development called First Street Napa.

Just south at Imola Avenue and Gasser Drive the South Napa Century Center has taken shape. This 80,000-square-foot commercial development includes a new 12-screen Cinemark XD multiplex theater, a 150-room Hampton Inn hotel, an In-Shape fitness center plus restaurants and retail space.

Continuing to south Napa, just below the iconic Grape Crusher statue is the Napa Valley Commons business park. The Meritage Resort & Hotel is nearing completion across Bordeaux Way on a 145-room addition, with a wine-tasting experience and demonstration kitchen. The addition of these amenities are driving up asking rates, not only for retail space but for office and industrial space in surrounding business parks.

TIGHT NAPA OFFICE MARKET

The Napa Valley office market, stretching from the south at the Napa airport area and north to St. Helena, totals just shy of 2 million square feet.

Downtown Napa is the tightest submarket in the county, with an office market vacancy off less than 3 percent. Rents for class A space there are by far the highest in the valley, ranging from $3.50–$4 per square foot monthly on a triple-net basis. Rents for class B space downtown are $2.10–$2.70.

While still relatively strong, the south Napa office submarket (Napa County Airport and Napa Valley Commons area) has a vacancy rate of 9.4 percent, down 1 percentage point from the prior year. Rents in these southern areas have increased approximately 15 percent since last year and now range from $1.50–$1.75 a square foot, triple net.

As the downtown area continues to tighten, more tenants are migrating to the southern business parks where more space alternatives and lower rates exist. With several prospects actively looking for space we expect demand to remain strong through 2018.

Notable office transactions included Constellation Brands’s lease of two buildings, totaling 27,000 square feet located at Carnera Corporate Center at 162 and 180 Gateway Road East in the Napa airport area. Biagi Bros. acquired this property, including a third, 7,000-square-foot building Biagi plans to occupy.

LG Electronics leased a 23,000-square-foot office building in the Napa airport area at 650 Airpark Road.

New leasing at Napa Valley Commons included deals at 860 and 870 Napa Valley Corporate Way: Bush Group, Trinitas Cellars’s lease of a 6,500 square feet and North Pacific’s lease of 3,500 square feet.

Naked Wines is set to relocate to its new 10,350-square-foot Napa headquarters, located at 135 Gasser Center Drive in the South Napa Century Center.

NAPA VALLEY INDUSTRIAL

The current industrial real estate inventory in Napa County totals just over 14 million square feet of warehouse, production and light-industrial space.

Demand remains strong, with a little over 3.5 million square feet of active user requirements targeting both Napa and Solano counties. Most requirements are for 50,000–250,000 square feet, but there are a handful of companies seeking space alternatives of 400,000–800,000 square feet.

Solano-Napa industrial and office markets

Matt Bracco, Chris Neeb and Glen Dowling are part of the Dowling-Bracco Team at JLL (dbrea.com).

Read more local reports on North Bay commercial real estate markets: nbbj.news/creforecast18

Most Popular Stories
These 64 North Bay young professionals are ‘Ones to Watch’
Here are 40 North Bay young professionals you need to meet
Marin County can be ‘economic hub’ for California, economist says
Santa Rosa to Denver? There could be a nonstop this year
Investors follow commercial tenants to the ’burbs

Tenant demand in Napa and Solano counties tends to be related to regional food and beverage manufacturing, wine, e-commerce, packaging and furniture supply. There is also an increase in demand from companies that are either priced out of the East Bay submarkets or can’t find the space they require, due to low single-digit vacancies in those markets.

Industrial vacancy in the Napa industrial market dropped from 6.4 percent to 1.9 percent, due to Ikea’s lease of the new 646,000-square-foot distribution facility at 1 Middleton Way in American Canyon. That deal alone accounted for accounts for 4.2 percent of the vacant space at the time.

Although there are several other buildings in the planning stages, the only other large current availability is 60,000 square feet at 1245 Commerce Blvd.

Asking rates continued to rise, which are being fueled by strong demand, escalating cost of new construction, land prices and substantial increases in building permits and fees. Monthly rates for air-conditioned wine space currently range from 70–85 cents per square foot on a triple-net basis. That’s up 10 percent from the prior year.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS ON THE HORIZON

There were two major new industrial deliveries in 2017. ICC/Stravinski completed a 268,000-square-foot building at 450 Green Island Road in American Canyon, preleased to Napa-based WineDirect for cased-wine storage. IDS Real Estate Group completed a speculative 80,271-square-foot warehouse at 1225 Airport Blvd., the final building at Greenwood Business Park. This building was leased in its entirety shortly after completion.

We are anticipating several new projects to break ground or deliver in 2018. Sacramento-based Buzz Oates Group of Companies is nearing completion on a 120,000-square-foot class A distribution facility at 10 Jim Oswalt Way in American Canyon. Delivery is scheduled for the second quarter.

The Pigman Companies and Kraemer Land Company are going to break ground on Napa Commerce Center also in the second quarter on phase I (an 81,663-square-foot building) at its 388,000-square-foot warehouse and industrial-flex project at the southwest corner of Highway 29, Devlin Road and Airport Boulevard, near Napa County Airport.

Here are some of the other developments near the Napa airport:

• Channel Properties plans a 104,000-square-foot industrial building in the Napa Valley Gateway Business Park.

• Innova is planning to break ground on a 73,000-square-foot warehouse building fronting Highway 29 on Gateway Road East.

• Scannell Properties intends to break ground on a speculative project on Gateway Road East, totaling 90,000 square feet.

• At the Napa Logistics Park on Devlin Road in American Canyon, Orchard Partners and DivcoWest are pursuing entitlements for a new 362,880-square-foot distribution facility.

• Panattoni Development Company intends to break ground in the third quarter at its Napa Airport Corporate Center project, located at the intersection of Highway 29 and South Kelly and Devlin roads in American Canyon. The five-building, roughly 350,000-square-foot project will include high-cube warehouse, light-industrial and service-commercial buildings.

INDUSTRIAL TRANSACTIONS

The most significant Napa Valley industrial lease in 2017 was Ikea’s 646,000-square-foot deal, the first distribution facility built at the Napa Logistics Park. EuroStampa leased a new 80,271-square-foot building at 1225 Airport Blvd. Blackbird Vineyards leased 20,000 square feet at 831 Latour Court. Valley Wine Warehouse subleased 193,960 square feet at 75 S. Kelly Road in American Canyon.

SOLANO COUNTY OVERVIEW

In the fourth quarter, Panattoni Development Company delivered the second building of a two-building Gateway80 Business Park class A industrial project in Fairfield, capping the completion of the 861,000-square-foot development. It was the largest speculative development in Solano County last year. The buildings were leased to Blue Apron and Berlin Packaging.

Buzz Oates completed construction on a 321,651-square-foot warehouse in Vacaville Business Park, which was subsequently leased to Amazon.

PLANNED SOLANO PROJECTS

Several new projects are slated for construction in 2018:

• Buzz Oates wants to build a 262,000-square-foot distribution building on Eubanks Drive in Vacaville.

• Ridgeline is planning a new 378,000-square-foot building on North Watney Way in Fairfield.

• Innova will construct a 64,000-square-foot building on Maxwell Way in Fairfield.

These developments come at a crucial time, as Solano County submarkets are becoming attractive for tenants looking for large blocks of space, an option that is scarcely available in nearby markets.

FALLING VACANCY IN NEIGHBORING COUNTIES DRIVES DEMAND

The tight market conditions in the East Bay and Napa Valley continue to drive industrial leasing activity of new developments in the Solano County. Vacancy in Solano County is currently 7.2 percent, but 3 percentage points of this vacancy are represented in a single class B warehouse vacancy in Vacaville.

SIZABLE SOLANO DEALS

Here are notable recent Solano transactions:

• Landsberg Orora leased 100,400 square foot at 2701 Maxwell Way in Fairfield. The company relocated from American Canyon.

• TricorBraun expanded with the lease of 126,000 square feet at 5200 Watt Court in Fairfield.

• Amazon leased the new 321,651-square-foot building at 300 Crocker Drive in Vacaville.

Other notable transactions for the Solano market included two large lease renewals on Fermi Drive in Fairfield. O-I renewed at 607,000-square-foot building, and FedEx Ground renewed at a 330,750-square-foot building.