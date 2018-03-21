Vacancy remained low throughout 2017 in Solano and Napa counties’ industrial market. The vacancy rate remained essentially flat in the fourth quarter, bumping upwards to 6.2 percent from 6.1 percent.

The following is a summary of the leasing activity of large scale (100,000 square feet or greater) warehouses in Solano and Napa counties for the past three years:

2017: Twelve leases totaling 3,538,544 square feet

2016: Nine leases totaling 2,571,347 square feet

2015: Seventeen leases totaling 3,513,329 square feet

In 2017, 1.52 million square feet of new warehouse construction were completed, and 422,417 square feet are under construction. Planned are 7 million square feet of industrial product throughout the Interstate 80 corridor in Solano and the Highway 29 corridor in south Napa County.

If and when this product is built is dependent on future market conditions. Economic growth throughout the region has been primarily driven by the wine and food industries. This growth has promoted the continued low vacancy rates and high levels of construction.

The vacancy rate for office space in Solano and Napa counties edged lower in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 15.5 percent to 14.2 percent. The health care sector continued to have the greatest demand for office space in Solano County.